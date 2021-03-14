Sign up
Photo 2211
Five Minute Challenge - Day 7
A week of 5 minute challenges ends up in a small wood between two housing estates. I'll continue probably once a week with a random 5 minute timer whenever I'm out walking.
14th March 2021
14th Mar 21
Dave
@davemockford
I have been taking pictures since I was about 10 years old but I suppose I got really serious in the early 1980s.
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Dave's 365 Project
Camera
Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III
Taken
14th March 2021 9:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
