Previous
Next
Mr L by davidchrtrans
Photo 755

Mr L

Hello! I had intended to start my 3rd go at a 365 project on the 1st, but I forgot, so I'm starting with this phone shot, which was taken on the 1st, but not the way I wanted.

This time round, my plan is to focus primarily on portraiture... we'll see how it goes!
1st January 2020 1st Jan 20

DavidCHR

@davidchrtrans
Hello, friends! After successfully completing my first 365 project in 2011 and taking a break in 2012, it's time for a new project in 2013! For...
206% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise