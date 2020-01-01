Sign up
Photo 755
Mr L
Hello! I had intended to start my 3rd go at a 365 project on the 1st, but I forgot, so I'm starting with this phone shot, which was taken on the 1st, but not the way I wanted.
This time round, my plan is to focus primarily on portraiture... we'll see how it goes!
1st January 2020
1st Jan 20
Tags
portrait
kids
