Freedom

From the book: Enjoying Where I'm At, these questions were posed:



"What do you love about your life right now? What are you looking forward to today or tomorrow? How do you show your thankfulness for those things?"



My response is FREEDOM. I am so appreciative I live in a country that supports freedom. Without freedom, nothing else is possible. With freedom, I am able to show gratitude. I am able to do good, I can show kindness, I can appreciate my blessings, and I can choose to make a difference.