One positive by dawnbjohnson2
Photo 419

One positive

Mother-in-law gets first fb account. At 81 she's calling family on messenger video chat!
22nd February 2021

Dawn Johnson

@dawnbjohnson2
I'm a private person and pretty much keep to myself. Photography helps me to remember details of my life because I'm kinda forgetful.
