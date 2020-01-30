0130eyebrows

I've been in a funk for awhile. Maybe it's because this has been the cloudiest January on record. I don't know. But I went to lunch with a friend, discovered I lost my debit card after going back to check at the gas station I used it at this morning, went to 2 different bank branches to get it cancelled and issued a new one, and then went to Sam's Club to buy mini croissants for a friend giving a baby shower this weekend. All things I could have taken a picture of. But I didn't. Didn't even realize I hadn't taken a picture until I was taking a bath to try to unwind right before bed. So............you get a picture of me trying to pluck my eyebrows. Actually impossible to do that and take a picture but you get the idea. I hope tomorrow is better. Probably won't be. It's suppose to snow and I am going to have to deal with a car issue sooner or later.