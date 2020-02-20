Previous
Next
0220brrrrr by diane5812
Photo 2891

0220brrrrr

It's so cold out this morning at 3:30 am that I didn't want to get out of my car. -10 degrees. See all the steam coming out of the exhaust? Brrrrrrr.
20th February 2020 20th Feb 20

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
792% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise