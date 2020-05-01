Previous
0501tires by diane5812
Photo 2962

0501tires

It was a windy day, but the governor finally gave tire shops the ok to swap winter tires for folks ( as long as they provide safety measures)! It wasn't considered "essential" earlier.
1st May 2020 1st May 20

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
