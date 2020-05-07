0507refrig

Previous
Can't believe it. I had to toss out an entire refrigerator of food (and I just shopped for two weeks!) for the 5th time in the last year and a half. AND my landlord continues to resist buying a new one for me. This frig is 34 years old!
