0701petey by diane5812
Photo 3023

0701petey

My friend, Petey, the bunny, stopped by to chew on my step. I'm too starved for visitors to shoo him away. I look forward to his visits.
1st July 2020

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
828% complete

