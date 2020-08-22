Previous
0822coffee by diane5812
0822coffee

I'm going to miss Saturday morning coffee outside on my brother and sister-in-law's deck when it gets cold. COVID is preventing us from having coffee inside.
Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
