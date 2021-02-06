Previous
Next
0206brrr by diane5812
Photo 3243

0206brrr

Keeping my commitment to go outside for 30 minutes a day for 30 days in any kind of weather. Took a walk when the "feels like" temp was -27 degrees. The wind was wicked.
6th February 2021 6th Feb 21

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
888% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise