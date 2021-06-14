Previous
0614cooking
I don't really like to cook. Especially just for me. And especially on hot summer days. I only did it today because the ingredients I bought for this recipe I've never made before were going to go bad. I should have just had a frozen pizza.
14th June 2021

Diane Marie

