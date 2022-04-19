Previous
0419coffeepot by diane5812
Photo 3680

0419coffeepot

Another job I wasn't expecting…cleaning and descaling the church's coffee pot. Turns out we should have been doing it every 6 - 8 weeks. We hadn't done it once in 5 years. It was so gross!
19th April 2022 19th Apr 22

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
