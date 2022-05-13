Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3704
0513wind
Not much to take a picture of since I'm still pretty much bed bound. But this is a picture of a rock that I use to anchor the plastic bowl in this bird bath. The 70 mph winds blew the rock on to my railing. The bowl was under some deck chairs. Wow.
13th May 2022
13th May 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diane Marie
@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
3704
photos
2
followers
3
following
1014% complete
View this month »
3697
3698
3699
3700
3701
3702
3703
3704
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close