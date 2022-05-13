Previous
Next
0513wind by diane5812
Photo 3704

0513wind

Not much to take a picture of since I'm still pretty much bed bound. But this is a picture of a rock that I use to anchor the plastic bowl in this bird bath. The 70 mph winds blew the rock on to my railing. The bowl was under some deck chairs. Wow.
13th May 2022 13th May 22

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1014% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise