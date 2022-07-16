Previous
0716 work by diane5812
Photo 3768

0716 work

Fewer drugs and less pain allowed me to do a little bit of work from home. Feels good to be productive but I have to do it in small batches of time. And yes, I’ve practically lived in this T-shirt and shorts for the last week
Diane Marie

@diane5812
