0406maundythursday

On this Maundy Thursday, may we all remember the commandment that Jesus gave his disciples the night of the Last Supper to " love one another as I have loved you." Blessings to everyone who may read this and may you have a meaningful Holy Week.
6th April 2023 6th Apr 23

Diane Marie

@diane5812
