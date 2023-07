0703annie

I brought my brother's dog,

Annie, to work with me. Shortly after this picture, I tripped over her (she follows me everywhere), went flying and landed on my left knee, the leg I had my hip replaced. It was scary. I didn't think I would be able to get up and I was the only one at work. After a day of icing, compressing, elevating and ibuprofin, it feels pretty good. The rug burn really hurts, though.