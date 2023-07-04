Previous
0704rain by diane5812
Photo 4121

0704rain

It has been hot and dry most of the summer. Glad it's finally raining but it never seems to fail to rain during the 4th of July parade! Will the fireworks be rained out, too?
4th July 2023 4th Jul 23

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1129% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise