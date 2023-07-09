Previous
0709bread by diane5812
0709bread

Every Friday night the church picks up the unsold bakery items from Panera. I arrange them Sunday morning for people to take for free. Whatever isn't taken goes to our local food shelf. Nothing is thrown away.
Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
