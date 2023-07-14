Previous
0714weeds by diane5812
0714weeds

I'm stuck at work past my work day waiting for a shuttle to pick me up to bring me back to my car repair place. So I weeded the walkway to the back door. The never-ending weeds…..
Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
