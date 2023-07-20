Previous
0720chuck by diane5812
Meet Chuck (preferred not to have his face showing). He has been my savior soooo many times. At work and at home. (small case "s") :) Here he is replacing the outlet that is under the cabinetry. The carpet layer had to take the outlet plate off and I got zapped trying to put it back on. Turns out the whole outlet needed to be replaced. Chuck to the rescue! He is my tech guy, electrical guy, some plumbing, furnaces....you name it. He is amazing and I, and the church, are so lucky to have him in our congregation. And psst....he's in his 90's!
Diane Marie

@diane5812
