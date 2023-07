0725vacation day2

Still too hot to do anything outside so I'm doing a bunch of household chores…primarily getting rid of stuff. I'm breaking down boxes I saved in case I had to return stuff and putting them in recycling. Also wrapped my grandson's birthday presents. Went to grandson's swimming lesson, walked a bit at night when the sun wasn't out, weeded, gathered stuff up for the next church rummage sale, etc. Exciting huh?