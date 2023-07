0726vacationday3

Today was a momentous day - 29 years in the making. I filed for divorce at the end of 1994. It became final in August of 97 and my ex continued to bring me to court, on average, every 6 months until 2008. Usually about custody or child support. I saved the paperwork in case my daughters wanted to read what really happened in court all those years. Neither one wants to read about it so I am going to officially put it all behind us by shredding it all. I should be done by Christmas.