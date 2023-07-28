Previous
0728vacationday5
0728vacationday5

This took all day. Collecting and organizing 37 years of Christmas Letters and Christmas family pictures and school pictures for both girls and me.
28th July 2023

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1135% complete

