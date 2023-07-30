0730pens

My significant other owned a company called USANorth. When he died 12 years ago he left a box of company pens. In my on-going effort to minimize the "stuff" in my house for my daughters' sakes, I started testing all the pens to see if they still worked and were worth keeping. I didn't have the patience to test them all since the first layer was entirely dried up. In the garbage they went. Although cleaning out all this "stuff" lightens my spirit, a part of me continues to grieve having to let go. I have this picture and took pictures of other sentimental things that I disposed of if I ever want to "see" them again. It's all good but it's been a very emotional week.