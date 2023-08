0801toad

I like to go outside at

work around 4 am. It's so peaceful. Crickets, maybe some birds. Even the occassional car driving by is soothing. But my serenity ended and I had the living daylights scared out of me when this little guy jumped in front of me when I went in the front door. And I scared the daylights out of him. He cowered in the corner. I felt bad.