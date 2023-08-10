Previous
0810train by diane5812
Photo 4157

0810train

Stuck at a railroad crossing going to the recycling center with books and old computer equipment. When did trains become art canvases?
10th August 2023 10th Aug 23

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1138% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise