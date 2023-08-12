0812philshouse

4 years ago tomorrow I came home from work to find EMT vehicles surrounding my friend, Phil's house. He was in cardiac arrest and I watched from across the street as they had a machine doing chest compressions on him as they prepared the ambulance. He was already gone. I met his wife, Cathy, while she was walking their beloved dog, Brandy, years before. Cathy died and I met Phil as he walked Brandy. He was lost without Cathy.. And then Brandy died. I began walking over to his house to visit with him while he sat in his driveway watching and visiting with neighbors and dogs as they walked by. It became a ritual and I'd like to think that my visits cheered him up. He would call me his "one and only driveway girl" . The picture of us was taken about 3 weeks before he died. We are in his house as he was too weak to walk out to his driveway. I miss those chats and I think of him every time I walk by his house. Rest in peace with your beloved Cathy and Brandy, my dear driveway friend.