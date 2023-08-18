0818victoria

Reading my book, "Victoria, the Queen"and enjoying the sun before our heat dome starts tomorrow - 5 days of temps in the 90s, heat index in the 100s. Prince Albert has died and Victoria sinks in to years, if not decades, of deep mourning. Even thought she was Queen of England, she couldn't force herself to go out in public and did some really weird things while grieving. She had a plaster cast made of Albert's hand and would hold it while sleeping, for example. Fascinating. I am just beginning to read about her relationship with John Brown, a servant.