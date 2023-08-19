Previous
0819summer by diane5812
Got up early to walk before the heat dome starts. A perfect summer morning. Sun (and shade) and the only sounds are of the sprinklers. No cars, no dogs, other people. Perfect.
19th August 2023

Diane Marie

