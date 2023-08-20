Sign up
Previous
Photo 4167
0820sunandroad
Bright orange sun on the way to church this morning. This road is my preferred way to work. Doubt that it will be done before the snow falls. See that mountain of dirt?
20th August 2023
20th Aug 23
Diane Marie
@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
