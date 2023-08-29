Previous
0829mist by diane5812
Photo 4176

0829mist


As difficult as it was to get out of bed on my first day of vacation, I'm glad I did. I forgot how much I enjoyed walking in the early morning and seeing the mist - despite the traffic, smoke from Canadian wildfires and high dew point.
29th August 2023 29th Aug 23

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1144% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise