0903tree

I could have taken a pic of our temps, near 100 (hasn't been that hot in September since the Dust Bowl) or the dog I babysat today (Bemidji). I had to make the tree I look at from my kitchen table and out my front door my pic of the day. I have enjoyed the shade it's brought me, the apple blossoms in the spring, and especially the birds it has attracted as I hung birdfeeders from its branches. But, alas, today is its last full day. It will be cut down tomorrow because it isn't healthy. I will miss you, tree. Lots.