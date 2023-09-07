Previous
0907stickers by diane5812
Photo 4185

0907stickers

I've outlasted 3 children's/youth directors so this is the 3rd time I've cleaned up their space/desk for the next person. This is the first time I had to scrape stickers off a desk, though.
7th September 2023 7th Sep 23

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1146% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise