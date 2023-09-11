Previous
0911moonandvenus by diane5812
This is a waning crescent moon and Venus. Sorry for the quality of my old iphone. They shone so brightly in the early morning sky. Venus is called the morning star and is the earth's closest planetary neighbor.
11th September 2023

