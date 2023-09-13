Previous
0913art by diane5812
0913art

I took pictures of me doing a couple of things today but honestly, I look like crap cuz I'm sick. This is some contracted artwork we unveiled at the church last Sunday. "Alley grasses".
13th September 2023 13th Sep 23

Diane Marie

