Previous
0915turkeys by diane5812
Photo 4193

0915turkeys

Who needs to contact the church's Operations Team to come clean up the black walnuts in the parking lot when you have a flock of turkeys? There were another 10 just outside of the camera frame, too!
15th September 2023 15th Sep 23

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1148% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise