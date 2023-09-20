Previous
0920weather by diane5812
0920weather

I can safely say today will be the hottest day until next summer. 85 degrees. So I took my sick self to our community gardens for the first time this season to enjoy the summer flowers and the peace and quiet. It was good for my being.
Diane Marie

@diane5812
