0922skies by diane5812
0922skies

Even the sky looks sad/mad that this is the last day of summer.
22nd September 2023 22nd Sep 23

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
