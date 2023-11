1107mousetrap

My homemade mousetrap in the garage. A series of steps to a bin with wild rice and water. Have captured 2 so far. And I hate it. I feel so badly. But they chewed thru wires in my car last winter and they get in my walls and die (and then smell). I got the idea when I soaked crusty birdseed in a bin to clean it and accidentally drowned 4 of them. (see April 1, 2019)