1108candles by diane5812
Photo 4247

1108candles

One down, 149 to go. Not a part of my job that required a college degree, for sure. I have until Dec. 24th to get it done.
8th November 2023 8th Nov 23

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1163% complete

Photo Details

