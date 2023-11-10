Previous
1110playground by diane5812
1110playground

Certainly wasn't expecting to do this at work today and especially with my back issues. BUT, our insurance company is threatening to drop us if we don't dig down 9 inches and 6 feet around our playset and fill it with mulch.(We've had this playground for over 5 years!) I volunteered to help and was tasked with loading wheelbarrows with old mulch (now really just dirt) and bring it over to the other end of the property by the playground. Good old hard labor. Borrowed a hat and gloves. And in a spiritual prompting - just before I left the house in the morning, I switched my Birkenstocks with some boots. Hoping my back doesn't seize up tonight. Got 20,000 steps done.
