Photo 2191
Summer holiday
We have just go home from four days at the beach. My little great niece absolutely loves the beach and the water.
29th December 2019
29th Dec 19
Dianne
@dide
Just beginning my fourth year. I still love 365 - it's great taking images and looking at other people's shots too. Late December 2015, and...
Tags
sea
,
beach
,
awhitu
Babs
ace
A girl on a mission
December 29th, 2019
Maggiemae
ace
It is something that is instilled into the child brain-- the wonderful beach holidays! You have caught that here!
December 29th, 2019
