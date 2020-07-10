Sign up
Photo 2385
Holiday fun
My little great-niece is staying here with her mum and grandmother. She is heaps of fun and a very good little actor! Dressing up and using her imagination are some of the things she enjoys.
10th July 2020
10th Jul 20
0
0
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
2385
photos
202
followers
124
following
2378
2379
2380
2381
2382
2383
2384
2385
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
10th July 2020 2:54pm
Tags
clown
,
niece
,
dressing-up
