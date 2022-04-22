Previous
Mutual admiration by dide
Photo 3036

Mutual admiration

Today we had the opportunity to go and visit a local stable. My little niece loved it and it was nice to see her interacting with the beautiful horses. She was happy to talk to them and pat them on the nose.
Dianne

Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful capture
April 22nd, 2022  
Peter ace
Lovely image Dianne:)
April 22nd, 2022  
