Photo 3036
Mutual admiration
Today we had the opportunity to go and visit a local stable. My little niece loved it and it was nice to see her interacting with the beautiful horses. She was happy to talk to them and pat them on the nose.
22nd April 2022
22nd Apr 22
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Tags
horses
,
niece
,
stable
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful capture
April 22nd, 2022
Peter
ace
Lovely image Dianne:)
April 22nd, 2022
