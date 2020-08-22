Previous
Trip Down Memory Lane by elainepenney
Photo 2788

Trip Down Memory Lane

A great road trip with Mum today - down to the road in Tottenham where she was born and then to the magnificent new stadium. She loved it!
22nd August 2020 22nd Aug 20

Lainie

@elainepenney
