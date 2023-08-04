Previous
A Long Night by elainepenney
A Long Night

Not a quality shot but a record of a difficult night after a 2am fall for Mum. Amazing paramedics as ever.
4th August 2023 4th Aug 23

Lainie

@elainepenney
