Black swan

Black swan at San Anton Gardens photographed during a relaxing walk with my grand daughter before her online lessons. The gardens were planted in the 18th century at the direction of Grand Master Antoine de Paule as surroundings to his residence. In 1882 they were opened to the public. Black swans have a red beak with a small white stripe at the tip. This one was constantly moving around the pond searching and ducking for food. Managed to catch the droplets on its head.