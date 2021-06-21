Lest we forget

A few days ago I visited the Commonwealth War Graves in Pietá. I used selective colouring here.
During the First World War Malta (the nurse of the Mediterranean) was a vital base of operations and a medical hub which treated wounded soldiers brought here from across the Mediterranean. There are at least 1300 first World War causalities buried in this cemetery. The grave stones were recently re-engraved.
"Fascinating people and stories are contained within the cemetery walls. One is as Private Robert Hugh Martin whose injury in 1918 prompted a major advancement in medical history. After being shot in the chest Private Martin underwent complex heart surgery in 1918, the first of its kind in the battlefield.
Also resting here is a true trail blazer, Dr Isobel Tate. Female doctors were extremely rare at start of the 20th century but Dr Tate qualified and answered the call to work with wounded soldiers during First World War. She tragically succumbed to typhoid in 1917 and was laid to rest here." ( https://www.cwgc.org/visit-us/visit-malta/)