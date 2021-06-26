Previous
Next
I'm 4 by elza
175 / 365

I'm 4

My granddaughter's 4th birthday. Only one decent shot where she is almost isolated from her cousins and brothers, blowing bubbles to her heart's content.
26th June 2021 26th Jun 21

Leli

ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
47% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Rob Z ace
You have shown her concentration so beautifully. :)
June 27th, 2021  
Granny7 ace
Gorgeous
June 27th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise