175 / 365
I'm 4
My granddaughter's 4th birthday. Only one decent shot where she is almost isolated from her cousins and brothers, blowing bubbles to her heart's content.
26th June 2021
26th Jun 21
2
1
Leli
ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
228
photos
52
followers
43
following
168
169
170
171
172
173
174
175
52
170
171
172
173
174
53
175
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 800D
Taken
26th June 2021 6:57pm
girl
,
soap bubbles
Rob Z
ace
You have shown her concentration so beautifully. :)
June 27th, 2021
Granny7
ace
Gorgeous
June 27th, 2021
